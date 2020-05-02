Congregation Beth Am’s social hall smelled. The stained drop-ceiling tiles were caked with decades of latke grease. And where did Beth Am get that gefilte fish air freshener it used in the back entrance? My bubbe’s place on Kinsman, circa 1960, smelled better. Yiddishe Cup played the last wedding at Beth Am in 1999. The Beth Am building is now the New Community Bible Fellowship (on Washington Boulevard), with crowds like for Yom Kipper most Sunday mornings.

Beth Am had approximately 400 adult members on closing day. The temple debated downsizing, closing, or merging with a bigger temple out east. One-fifth of the congregation voted to stay. Four-fifths said, “Let’s go.” The rabbi, Michael Hecht, said “Let’s go.” His opinion counted a lot. Like most congregants, I respected Rabbi Hecht. He liked opera and classical music. Music in general. He put musicians in the same category as physicians. That alone was worth the price of full dues. Rabbi Hecht, who knew some Greek, said “musician” meant “healer by Muse,” and “physician” meant “healer by physics /nature.” I don’t know if that’s right, but it sounds good. He also said any congregant, no matter how poor, can give tzedakkah (charity). If you’re broke, give blood, he said. That stuck with me.

Rabbi Hecht was not warm and fuzzy. He was not Mr. Jingeling. He wouldn’t wear a full-out costume on Purim. Maybe a crazy hat. That was it. He was a Yekkie (German Jew) who sermonized on how life is not fair. He said improve the planet. He called that distributing “artificial justice.”

Richard Shatten, a prominent Beth Am congregant, indirectly gave me the nickname Klezmer Guy. He didn’t realize it. Richard died of a brain tumor at 46 in 2002. When I went to his shiva, Richard’s wife said, “Here’s the klezmer guy.” She blanked on my name. Richard had known a lot of people; the room was crowded; and I didn’t blame his wife for not knowing my name. Richard had been an urban-planning strategist and think-tanker, who tried, via non-profits and academic jobs, to halt the town’s economic decline. He also played some clarinet. Richard took a solo at his oldest daughter’s bat mitzvah party. Gutsy, because he hadn’t played much since high school.

Richard liked to schmooze with me at synagogue because, for one reason, I had “primary source data,” as he called it; I knew tenant credit histories, their education levels, where the tenants were moving from, and where they were going. Richard couldn’t get enough of that sort of thing. I owned rental property in Lakewood. Richard wanted to attract young people back to Cleveland. He himself had gone to Harvard and come back.

He hosted his kids’ bat mitzvah parties at a formerly anti-Semitic venue near Shaker Square, just to do something totally “city.” No way was he going to the generic party center out by I-271. When Richard died, his funeral was out by I-271. Couldn’t be helped. The newer synagogueout there—the one Beth Am merged with—was the only place big enough to hold all Richard’s friends and family.

Every time I go past the New Community Bible Fellowship, I think about the smelly old social hall and all the people I sniffed around there with. (I’m still friends with a lot of them.) I like old things. I’m a member of the Cleveland Heights Historical Society. Heights people reminisce about everything: churches, synagogues, schools and commercial districts. The vortex of nostalgia: the Cedar Lee Theatre and what used to be around there. . . . Mawby’s, Meyer Miller Shoe Company, Earth by April.

I have a friend, Jimmy Sollisch—Heights to-the-max—who told me he learned almost everything in life by selling shoes at Meyer Miller. Meyer Miller’s co-owner was Cuppy Cohen. There was a pool hall next to the Cedar Lee Theatre: Wally’s. Who cares? People from the Heights. I grew up in South Euclid. Sorry about that.