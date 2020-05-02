Library expands digital resources

With the closing of libraries, schools, shops, and more, Heights residents are now relying on resources they can access from their homes for education and entertainment. While the Heights Libraries system is temporarily closed, it has greatly expanded access to many of its online services.

“Most of our digital collection is available to anyone with a Heights Libraries card in good standing,” said Communications Manager Sheryl Banks. “But this leaves out anyone whose card is blocked, or who didn't get a chance sign up before we closed our buildings.”

CLEVNET, a consortium of 45 library systems across Northeast Ohio, is now offering an Instant Digital Card (at www.clevnet.org). The card provides access to Overdrive’s online collection of eBooks, eAudiobooks, magazines and more, and requires only a mobile phone number to sign up.

Hoopla now offers more than 1,000 titles that do not count against a user’s monthly limit of 10 Hoopla items.

The online genealogical site Ancestry.com, which usually limits library customer use to library buildings, has expanded access to private residences when the service is accessed through Heights Libraries’ website, http://heightslibrary.org.

Heights Libraries is also adapting to meet the needs of children and families who are adjusting to new routines, online learning, and unfamiliar technology. It has added a new resource Web page, “Digital Resources for Kids and Families,” which compiles quality content from various providers, to support families.

Youth Services Librarian Mary Looby urges Heights Libraries website visitors to “start your morning with an easy yoga sequence, try the newest craft from the Children’s Museum of Cleveland, say hello to wildlife virtually, read an eBook from Tumble Book Library, listen to LeVar Burton read a book to you, or learn a new language.

"The possibilities are endless, and we will be adding new resources as we find them so be sure to check back often!”

Digital Resources for Kids and Families information can be found at https://heightslibrary.org/services/children/digital-resources-for-kids-and-families/.