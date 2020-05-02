CH Senior Center News

The Cleveland Heights Senior Activity Center remains closed due to virus concerns, but Cleveland Heights seniors need not feel alone.

The city’s Office on Aging social workers are available by phone, and food insecurity issues are being addressed with a variety of new program options.

Opportunities for enrichment, health maintenance, and community connection during this time of social isolation are being explored. Staff are managing the office and will return phone calls and e-mails. Stay connected by calling 216-691-7379, or by e-mailing ajenkins@clvhts.com.