Tommy's restaurant to re-open for takeout
Tommy's restaurant has scheduled its soft re-opening for May 4. While the dining room will remain closed, staff will manage carryout orders seven days a week, from noon to 7 p.m.
Customers can place orders by phone (216-321-7757) or online (www.orderstart.com/tommys), and walkups are welcome. If ordering over-the-phone or online, advance payment is preferred, to facilitate social distancing with staff.
Tommy's closed in mid-March, in compliance with Gov. DeWine's mandate that non-essential businesses shut down; at that time, owner Tommy Fello chose to suspend takeout orders.
To access Tommy's menu, and for updates, visit tommyscoventry.com.
Jessica Schantz
Jessica Schantz is the e-news manager at the Heights Observer and a longtime resident of Cleveland Heights.