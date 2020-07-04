Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education regular meeting highlights 4-7-2020

APRIL 7, 2020

Impact of EdChoice vouchers on district budget

The board met at 7 p.m. The start of the meeting was delayed due to technical difficulties as the meeting was conducted remotely, with each school board member, the treasurer and superintendent joining the meeting from their homes. Board President Jodi Sourini, James Posch, Dan Heinz, Malia Lewis and Beverly Wright were present. Also attending were Superintendent Elizabeth Kirby and Treasurer Scott Gainer. The meeting lasted 59 minutes.

Public comment

Adora Needle proposed a district-wide sing-along, and also expressed her gratitude for the work the district has done.

Impact of EdChoice vouchers on district budget

Scott Gainer discussed why he could not currently estimate the impact of the EdChoice vouchers on the school budget. He expects that the cost may be $1 million greater than the original $7.5 million estimated costs. The board stressed that they would need additional data concerning voucher numbers to determine the kinds of cuts the board would need to make. Superintendent Kirby expressed dismay at the impact of the state legislature's EdChoice funding decision on the CH-UH school district.

Board approvals

The board unanimously passed three resolutions: 1) to conduct board meetings virtually, 2) to accept the lowest, responsible bid for maintenance at Monticello and Oxford schools by M-A Building and Maintenance Company, and 3) to consider the purchase and sale of property to University Heights. The board also approved the five-year budget forecast.

COVID-19 update

Superintendent Kirby thanked everyone for their hard work in dealing with the COVID-19 health crisis. The superintendent explained that the district was finalizing plans for student work, grades, engagement, etc., while the students are working from home. Resources will be found on the district's website. She also said she was proud of the district's work to distribute meals and ChromeBooks.

Upcoming meetings are a work session on April 21 and a regular meeting on May 5. Both meetings will begin at 7 p.m. and will be held virtually. The virtual meetings will be streamed directly on the district’s YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/CHUHSchools). They can also be viewed at: https://stream.meet.google.com/stream/8f442366-4bbd-4160-aaeb-ece0f7ab6534.

LWV Observer: Robin Koslen.