Bialy’s Bagels is back with online ordering

On April 17, Bialy’s Bagels reopened after closing nearly a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owners Rachel and Sarah Gross are now accepting exclusively online orders with curbside pickup. They request that customers place their orders 48 hours in advance, while they adjust to the new system. Bialy’s Bagels plans to be open Wednesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays, 7:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Bialy’s is also giving back to those who are keeping Northeast Ohio safe during this pandemic. For $10, customers can purchase one dozen bagels to be donated to frontline workers. Bialy’s owners will match each donation purchased.

“Thanks to all of our loyal customers who continue to support us in these uncertain times,” Rachel Gross said. “We’re here to keep making you the best bagels.”

To order, visit www.bialysbagels.com. Select a menu item, then use the + or - button to select the quantity desired. In addition to bagels, drinks and cream cheese, T-shirts are also available.