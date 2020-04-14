UH leaders team up for COVID-19 PSA

Elected officials representing University Heights have teamed up with local leaders and business owners on a COVID-19 public service announcement.

“In This Together University Heights” features state Rep. Janine Boyd, WOIO reporter and John Carroll University graduate Rachel Vadaj, Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan, Rabbi Yitz Frank of Agudath Israel of Ohio, Fr. Karl Kiser of Church of the Gesu, Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education President Jodi Sourini, Rabbi Raphael Davidovich of the Heights Jewish Center, University Heights Library Manager Sara Phillips, Mary-Elizabeth Fenn and Mike Hancock from Odd Dog Coffee, and Rachel Gross from Bialy’s Bagels.

The PSA encourages residents to maintain social distance, wash their hands, and cover their mouths when coughing.

The video is posted on the University Heights YouTube channel, and on UH City Hall’s Facebook page.