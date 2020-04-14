Butterflies perform Easter Sunday dance

Cleveland Heights artists Robin VanLear and Story Rhinehart Cadiz performed a butterfly dance at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church (at Fairmount Blvd. and Coventry Road) on April 12, Easter Sunday, from 11 to 11:30 a.m. The mother-daughter duo danced in costume on the church’s front lawn while its carillon played from the bell tower.

Several people who were out walking in the neighborhood stopped to watch and listen. “It was a great experience,” said VanLear. “There were many waves and occasional honks from passing cars.”

VanLear said that the duo plans to perform again. “Weather permitting, we will try and go out at the same time other Sundays in different, appropriate costumes,” she said.