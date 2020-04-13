New wildlife spotted in Cleveland Heights

If you were in the vicinity of North Park Boulevard in Cleveland Heights on April 3, you may have noticed some unusual wildlife had emerged due to the COVID-19 virus. Artist Robin VanLear, who is well-known for her large-scale puppets that feature prominently in the annual Parade the Circle event, got together with her daughter, Story Rhinehart Cadiz, who had created coyote costumes for a previous event, to bring some cheer to the community. The two hammed it for the neighborhood, bringing smiles to many who were out jogging, walking or driving.