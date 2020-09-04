Vote-by-mail applications available at Coventry P.E.A.C.E.

Ohio's primary election, originally scheduled for March 17, will be conducted exclusively as a Vote-by-Mail election for eligible voters (those who registered to vote by Feb. 18 and have not yet voted in this election).

But ballots will not be mailed out automatically. Voters must request them by printing out an application, filling it out and mailing it to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections (BOE). Reaching Heights has just made the process easier for those who don’t have access to a computer or a printer: Several blank vote-by-mail applications are available at the Coventry P.E.A.C.E. Campus main door for residents to pick up.

Voters must fill out an application and mail it to the Cuyahoga County BOE, 2925 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH, 44115. Once the BOE receives and processes your application, it will mail an official ballot to your home address. Voters must then complete the ballot and return it to the BOE no later than April 27 (ballots postmarked after April 27 will not be counted), or personally deliver it to the BOE by 7:30 p.m. on April 28. There is a drop-off box in the parking lot.

The Cuyahoga County BOE building is closed until further notice. The BOE advises those with questions or special circumstances (including those who lack a printer, or stamps) to consult its website or call 216-443-VOTE (8683), and leave a voicemail.

For more detailed instructions and voter support, visit the League of Women Voters of Greater Cleveland site: https://my.lwv.org/ohio/greater-cleveland/article/2020-ohio-primary-election-april-28-mail-only.