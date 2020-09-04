Pandemic forces cancellation of UH Memorial Day Parade

The University Heights Memorial Day Parade is one of the oldest and largest parades in Greater Cleveland. On April 3, the city's mayor informed the parade committee that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no parade in 2020.

With the stay-at-home order and ongoing need for social distancing, to even plan the parade at this juncture is not feasible, much less holding it.

In lieu of a parade and ceremony, the city will produce a video tribute to its fallen. This tribute will be streamed via www.universityheights.com, and on the city’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel, on Monday, May 25, at 1 p.m.

Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan said he plans for the Memorial Day Parade to be back in 2021, and that it will be “extra special.”