Lake Erie Ink hosts writing workshops for youth online

During this time of social distancing and staying at home, Lake Erie Ink is maintaining its identity as a writing “space” for youth though a free, virtual program series.

The series, Creative Communities Online, will use Zoom meetings to host workshops for youth of all ages. The series has something for everyone—regardless of age or interests—including a podcasting workshop, a poetry challenge, collaborative comic writing, and a D&D campaign. Registration can be found here.

If you are a teacher looking for a more targeted program to help with your own online classes, contact Program Director Jill Levin at jill@lakeerieink.org. The organization is always looking for new ways to support educators.