Lake Erie Ink hosts writing workshops for youth online

by Eli Millette

During this time of social distancing and staying at home, Lake Erie Ink is maintaining its identity as a writing “space” for youth though a free, virtual program series. 

The series, Creative Communities Online, will use Zoom meetings to host workshops for youth of all ages. The series has something for everyoneregardless of age or interestsincluding a podcasting workshop, a poetry challenge, collaborative comic writing, and a D&D campaign. Registration can be found here

If you are a teacher looking for a more targeted program to help with your own online classes, contact Program Director Jill Levin at jill@lakeerieink.org. The organization is always looking for new ways to support educators.

 

Eli Millette

Eli Millette is the communications and outreach director at Lake Erie Ink.  

Volume 13, Issue 5, Posted 10:17 AM, 04.07.2020