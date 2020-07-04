CH City Council, and CH-UH Board of Education, now live streaming meetings

Though all city government committee meetings are canceled for the time being, the city of Cleveland Heights is continuing to hold city council meetings remotely and live streaming them on the city's YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/c/cityofclevelandheights/live). The next meeting is scheduled for Monday, April 20, at 7:30 p.m. Agenda items and legislation to be considered are posted in advance on the city's online calendar (https://www.clevelandheights.com/calendar.aspx?CID=14).

Beginning April 7, the CH-UH Board of Education will live stream its regular board meetings using the district's YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/CHUHSchools). Meetings begin at 7 p.m. Viewers can still offer public comment by filling out and submitting a Google Form in advance (https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf8rH4oowy30_AmpMU0JUqDjyVGdS70lPo0se0eQU5BS-p9AQ/viewform); those interested in speaking will be contacted by phone during the meeting.