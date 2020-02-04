UH city meetings can be viewed live online

Until further notice, all University Heights City Council meetings and Council Committee meetings are being held remotely, via Zoom. Residents can, nonetheless, watch them as they happen.



A schedule of meetings, plus links to view each meeting live, is available at www.universityheights.com/council/agenda-and-minutes/. Also available is a list of past meetings, and links to videos of them.

To view a meeting, go to www.universityheights.com/council/agenda-and-minutes/. Under each listed UH City Council and Council Committee meeting, there will be a "Join Zoom Meeting" link at left. [First-time users of Zoom will be prompted to download the software when they attempt to join the meeting. Once they have entered the requested data, and hit the Register button, a screen will inform them that their registration has been approved. Then, they can click on Join a Meeting and input the meeting ID.]

Live public comments are not permitted for any of the remote meetings. However, residents can submit questions prior to the meeting to Univeristy Heights Clerk of Council Kelly Thomas, at kthomas@universityheights.com.