ROAM seeks donations and vendors for May fundraiser

Roots of American Music (ROAM), with support from the Ohio Arts Council, plans to host a live-music community event in Coventry Village on Saturday, May 16,1–5 p.m., as part of its Garage Band/Garage Sale project. [Note: The details for this event are subject to change and cancellation as a result of coronavirus public-health concerns.]

ROAM will sell donated items, including musical instruments, in a garage sale/flea market format, as a fundraiser to support its educational mission. A community marketplace will be made available for residents and local merchants to purchase table space for $25.

Anyone interested in reserving table space, or donating items for ROAM to sell, can leave a message at 216-321-9350, or e-mail darcy@rootsofamericanmusic.org.

The event, which will also feature entertainment by professional musicians, will be held at the Euclid Heights Boulevard end of Coventry Road—at the Harvey Pekar Courtyard and inside the Grog Shop. In the event of poor weather, the entire event will move into the Grog Shop and the B-Side.

ROAM is a Cleveland Heights-based 501(c)3 non-profit. Its mission is to provide arts education, musical performances and playing opportunities to audiences and musicians of all ages, means and abilities, while supporting the preservation of American music and its roots.