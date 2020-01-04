CH's Sackey earns technology award

Cleveland Heights resident and Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C) student Ibrahim Sackey has been named a Student Technology Champion by the League for Innovation in the Community College.

Sackey received one of the League’s three Terry O’Banion Student Technology Awards, given to community college students with a talent and passion for technology.

A first-generation college student, Sackey is set to graduate from Tri-C this spring with an Associate of Applied Business degree in information technology with a concentration in networking software. He has already earned 10 professional certificates.

At Tri-C, he served as president of the Information Technology Career Advancement Club and—with his 3.95 GPA—joined Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. He is also a Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Scholar at the college.

Sackey balances a full-time class load with a part-time job to support himself and assist his mother with household expenses.

Sackey received a $2,500 scholarship as part of the technology award. He intends to transfer to a four-year school after graduating from Tri-C to pursue a bachelor’s degree in network operations and security.