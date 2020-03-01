Primary election now vote-by-mail only; deadline is April 28

Ohio's primary election, originally scheduled for March 17, then postponed until June 2, will no longer take place as an in-person election at polling locations. Instead, it will be conducted exclusively as a Vote-by-Mail election for eligible voters (those who registered to vote by Feb. 18 and have not yet voted in this election).

The deadline for return of Vote-by-Mail ballots is April 28. NOTE: You must request a ballot; they will not be mailed out automatically. This is a multi-step process.

Here are the required steps to vote by mail:

Access a vote-by-mail ballot application by April 25 (the application deadline) at boe.cuyahogacounty.us/en-US/VoteByMail.aspx. You can print the application yourself or request one be sent to your address. Complete the application, and mail it to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections (BOE), 2925 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH, 44115. Once your ballot application is processed, the BOE will mail you an official, vote-by-mail ballot. Complete the ballot, and return it by mail no later than April 27 (ballots postmarked after April 27 will not be counted), or personally deliver it to the BOE by 7:30 p.m. on April 28. There is a drop-off box in the parking lot.

The Cuyahoga County BOE building is closed until further notice. The BOE advises those with questions or special circumstances (including those who lack a printer, or stamps) to consult its website or call 216-443-VOTE (8683), and leave a voicemail.

For more detailed instructions and voter support, visit the League of Women Voters of Greater Cleveland site: https://my.lwv.org/ohio/greater-cleveland/article/2020-ohio-primary-election-april-28-mail-only.