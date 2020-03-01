Primary election now vote-by-mail only; deadline is April 28
Ohio's primary election, originally scheduled for March 17, then postponed until June 2, will no longer take place as an in-person election at polling locations. Instead, it will be conducted exclusively as a Vote-by-Mail election for eligible voters (those who registered to vote by Feb. 18 and have not yet voted in this election).
The deadline for return of Vote-by-Mail ballots is April 28. NOTE: You must request a ballot; they will not be mailed out automatically. This is a multi-step process.
Here are the required steps to vote by mail:
- Access a vote-by-mail ballot application by April 25 (the application deadline) at boe.cuyahogacounty.us/en-US/VoteByMail.aspx. You can print the application yourself or request one be sent to your address.
- Complete the application, and mail it to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections (BOE), 2925 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH, 44115.
- Once your ballot application is processed, the BOE will mail you an official, vote-by-mail ballot.
- Complete the ballot, and return it by mail no later than April 27 (ballots postmarked after April 27 will not be counted), or personally deliver it to the BOE by 7:30 p.m. on April 28. There is a drop-off box in the parking lot.
The Cuyahoga County BOE building is closed until further notice. The BOE advises those with questions or special circumstances (including those who lack a printer, or stamps) to consult its website or call 216-443-VOTE (8683), and leave a voicemail.
For more detailed instructions and voter support, visit the League of Women Voters of Greater Cleveland site: https://my.lwv.org/ohio/greater-cleveland/article/2020-ohio-primary-election-april-28-mail-only.
Jessica Schantz
Jessica Schantz is the e-news manager at the Heights Observer and a longtime resident of Cleveland Heights.