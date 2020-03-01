UH encourages residents to take 'Time Out Together'

“Time Out Together” is a University Heights initiative that encourages residents, every evening at 6:30 p.m., to come out of their homes, wave to neighbors, visually check in with one another, ride bikes, walk their dogs, chat across yards, share supplies, and generally provide comfort while safely interacting.

The daily event will begin on Friday, March 20, and continue each evening until the coronavirus epidemic is over.

“Let’s take a few minutes each day to step outside and reconnect,” Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan said.

The inspiration for “Time Out Together” came from a similar program in Madison Heights, Mich. University Heights residents took to the idea on a local Facebook discussion board. After seeing their enthusiasm, Brennan brought the concept to University Heights.