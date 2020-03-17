Heights businesses adjust hours, services

Some Heights businesses have temporarily closed, and others have made adjustments to their business hours or practices in an effort to help stem the spread of COVID-19. On March 15, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued an order to bars and restaurants, instructing them to close as of 9 p.m. that evening. Earlier, he had issued orders to prohibit large public gatherings.

The Heights has a large number of independently run, locally owned businesses that will be impacted by the current crisis.

In an effort to encourage support of businesses remaining open, the city of Cleveland Heights has announced that it is waiving all parking fees in city-owned lots and garages effectively immediately and until further notice.

In addition to takeout service, several businesses offer online or by-phone ordering and free local delivery. Purchasing gift certificates for future use is another way that Heights residents can support businesses during this difficult time.

The Heights Observer has compiled the following list of changes that Heights businesses have made to their services due to the outbreak. The list is not comprehensive, and will be updated as Observer staff become aware of additional changes. It is best to call ahead, or check a business’s website or social media, for the most up-to-date information.

Retail/Services open

Appletree Books: Closed to the browsing public and for special events, but open Tuesday through Saturday 1 a.m. to 6 p.m., for staff to answer phones and process orders received via e-mail or online. Closed Sunday. Special offer: free delivery to customers who live in Cleveland Heights or University Circle. Orders can be picked up curbside or shipped via UPS.

All branches closed, but all onlines services and WiFi are still available. Howard Hanna: All agents are working from home. Many sellers and agents are choosing to cancel open houses. New listings coming on the market are being postponed. Stagers and photographers have limited access. House viewings are by appointment only, and may cease entirely this week. Virtual tours are available online or directly from an agent. Mortgage rates are low. The city has paused compliance documents on interior point-of-sale inspections, and has moved to exterior inspections only (check with the city for details).

Open normal hours. Crews will be taking extra precautions regarding any interior work. All exterior work will continue as usual. ARTFUL: Open for artists with studios

Open normal hours. Avalon Exchange: Open regular hours. One bag maximum (or two small bags) for consignment assessment.

Open normal hours. Cleveland Candle Company: Coventry store closing at 6 p.m. daily. ‍Special offers: 10-percent-off online orders with code STPAT10, and free shipping for orders over $30 (https://clecandleco.com/).

Open to tenant organizations; limited staff. The Exchange: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open normal hours. Grog Shop: Closed currently for shows. Gift cards available online at www.facebook.com/grogshop/app/160213574537205/‍.

Open daily, noon to 2 p.m., and 5–7 p.m. No browsing, pick-up only. Order online or call for book orders and local delivery options (www.macsbacks.com/). Passport to Peru: Open normal hours.

Open normal hours. Silva’s Massage on Coventry: Open for appointments and gift cards via https://www.silvasmassagetherapy.com/‍.

Open normal hours. Sits 'n Wiggles Pet Care 'n Training: Offering discounts and virtual dog training appointments.

Open normal hours. Order online or browse at www.extravaginza.com. Trapped CLE Escape Room: Open normal hours. Reservation required two hours in advance. Special offer: Two hours of games for $25/person.





Restaurants open for takeout/delivery

Bodega: Open 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Full menu and takeout beer and wine. Curbside pickup if you call when you arrive. Delivery via GrubHub, Doordash and Uber Eats. Special offer: Free delivery on orders over $100.

Open for takeout and delivery. Cilantro Taqueria: Open regular hours. Full menu for takeout and delivery via Chownow, Uber Eats and GrubHub.

Open normal hours. Takeout and delivery via Uber Eats, Doordash and GrubHub. Foodhisattva : Open for takeout and delivery.

Open for takeout only, until 1:30 p.m. Full menu available. Special offer: Family meal deal for $15. Luna Bakery & Cafe: Open weekdays, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and weekends, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., for carryout/curbside pickup via phone or Toast app, and delivery through DoorDash.

Open for takeout. Melt Bar & Grilled: Open for takeout and delivery.

Offering takeout, including a vacuum-sealed bag of of its delicious cooked corned beef. Panini’s Bar & Grill: Open noon to 8 p.m. for takeout only. Full menu available for delivery via UberEats, DeliverMeFood (including beer), and DoorDash. ‍Special offer: $2 Bud Light cans (16 oz.).

Open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.; carryout only. Seafood Shake: Open normal hours for takeout and delivery. Full menu available.

Open for takeout. Taste: Open for takeout and delivery.

Businesses temporarily closed