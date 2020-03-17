Cities of Cleveland Heights and University Heights provide COVID-19 support, updates

Given the rapidly updating news about COVID-19's impact on local communities, the cities of Cleveland Heights and University Heights are using their websites as portals for vital information.

For the foreseeable future, both cities have canceled in-person council and committee meetings, and have closed their city halls for general business. The Cleveland Heights Community Center, including the Senior Center, is also closed until further notice.

Cleveland Heights City Manager Tanisha Briley stated in a March 16 post that, "[c]ity services, including our first responders, will continue to serve and support our community, and the Courts will remain open for limited proceedings."

Both Briley and University Heights Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan encourage residents to reference city websites, or e-mail or call city staff with questions. Though social distancing is strongly encouraged, both Briley and Brennan emphasized that their cities are prepared to provide resources to those in need.

To reach Cleveland Heights City Hall, call 216-291-4444. Regular updates from CH city staff can be found on the city's homepage, under "News and Announcement."

To reach University Heights City Hall, call 216-932-7800. To subscribe to UH's e-newsletter, At Your Service, visit the city's homepage.

Updated coronovirus information on the CH and UH websites can be found here:

https://www.clevelandheights.com/AlertCenter.aspx?AID=CORONAVIRUS-UPDATE-6

https://www.universityheights.com/coronavirus