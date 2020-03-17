CH-UH City School District updates

Updates from the CH-UH City School District are available at www.chuh.org/COVID-19Information.aspx.

Here is the most recent news:

Breakfast and lunch pickup

During the COVID-19 school closure, many children may face food insecurity. The district's food service partner, AVI Food Systems, has created a plan for meal distribution.

Each weekday, beginning Tuesday, March 17, breakfast and lunch can be picked up from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The setup will be “grab and go” in school entrances to prevent patrons from congregating in buildings. This food is available for all children, regardless of whether or not they attend Heights public schools.

Meal pickup locations - Main Entrance (except Noble and Oxford)

Board of Education - 2155 Miramar Blvd.

Boulevard Elementary - 1749 Lee Rd.

Fairfax Elementary - 3150 Fairfax Rd.

Noble Elementary - 1293 Ardoon St. (door 10)

Oxford Elementary - 939 Quilliams Rd. (door 2)

Monticello Middle - 3665 Monticello Blvd.

Heights High - 13263 Cedar Rd.

Assistance with accessing online learning

A "Student Technology" tab is now available on the Infinite Campus Parent Portal, so that parents/guardians can assist their students with logging into Google on home computers.

Click this link to learn more www.chuh.org/protected/ArticleView.aspx?iid=6GAU3PI&dasi=3IA0C

College fair at Heights High canceled

Cleveland Northeast Ohio Suburban College Fair, scheduled for March 19, is canceled. A rescheduled date, when determined, will be posted on the district's website (www.chuh.org).