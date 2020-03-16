Three CH polling locations have moved; closed libraries are open for voting

Primary Election Day in Ohio remains scheduled for Tuesday, March 17. The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections (BOE) has, however, relocated all polling locations from residential senior citizen facilities. This affects three Cleveland Heights precincts:

CH Precinct 1A voting has moved to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church (2747 Fairmount Blvd.), from Judson Park.

CH Precint 4-F voting has moved to Cleveland Heights City Hall (40 Severance Circle), from Warrensville Community Apartments.

CH Precinct 4-G voting has moved to Cleveland Heights City Hall (40 Severance Circle), from Severance Towers.





Heights Libraries' Lee Road and University Heights branches will be open as polling locations, as planned, despite the Heights Libraries system itself being closed for all regular library business.

In University Heights, there have been no polling location changes. UH Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan encourages voters to take their own blue or black ballpoint pens, and to wash their hands before and after voting. He also suggests that voters consider voting at non-peak times, which historically are right when the polls open, mid-morning, and early afternoon.

To check or confirm a polling location, and for other election information, visit the BOE’s website, https://boe.cuyahogacounty.us.