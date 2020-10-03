UH memo on COVID-19 cancels block parties amid precautions

On March 10, the city of University Heights sent out an memo on the coronavirus. In it, the city announced the cancellation of all block parties—including one which had been scheduled for later in the day—and advocated the practice of "social distancing."

The UH directive comes a day after, and in response to, news that three Cuyahoga County residents tested positive for the virus.

According to Mike Cook, communications and civic engagement coordinator for University Heights, Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan has been on conference calls with the county, and has been reviewing policies from both the county and the state, in managing the city's response.

The March 10 memo was sent to 1,400-plus people on the city's e-mail list, and contains the following recommendations:

Block parties: Following recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control, and after consultation with the Chief of Fire and Chief of Police, for the safety and well-being of event organizers, participants, and the community, all University Heights block parties are cancelled or otherwise postponed until further notice. This includes the block party scheduled for today (March 10, 2020) on White Road.

Social distancing: Residents are urged to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by washing their hands often, avoiding contact with people who are sick, and by refraining from touching their eyes, nose, and mouth.

You are also encouraged to practice “social distancing.” This means you should refrain from shaking hands. A wave or another non-contact greeting is acceptable. While it may feel odd at first, it will help contain the spread of COVID-19.

You are also encouraged to avoid crowded gatherings. If possible, replace face to face meetings with conference calls. And if you are ill, especially with a fever or a cough, it is essential that you stay home. Call your doctor for further instructions.

Sign up for ReadyNotify: While City Hall will notify residents with updates via e-mail and social media, you are advised to sign up for city and county text alerts via ReadyNotify. Please click here to enroll.