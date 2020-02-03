WRC sings Mozart's 'Great' Mass

The Western Reserve Chorale (WRC), a chorus of more than 100 voices from across Northeast Ohio, will share the incomparable mastery of Mozart in concert on March 22.

It is a vexing truth that Mozart’s two towering choral works were both left unfinished. While the Requiem was not completed due to the composer’s untimely death, less is known as to why the Mass in C minor was not completed.

With its magnificent and mighty choruses, sensuous and ornate solos, and large orchestral and solo instrumental segments, the Mass in C minor is considered Mozart's "Great" Mass. It was unlike any church music of its time and stood apart from the restrictions of its era’s “enlightened” commissioners of church music. It represents an example of Mozart creating, in his own voice, a work of substantial grandeur in the nature of Bach’s Mass in B minor or the larger works of Handel.

WRC will be joined by sopranos Marian Vogel and Lara Troyer, tenor Brian Skoog and baritone Dylan Glenn in presenting this glorious work for chorus and orchestra. The concert is at 3 p.m., Sunday, March 22, at Church of the Gesu, 2470 Mirimar Blvd., in University Heights.