Heights Arts announces March exhibitions and concert

Heights Arts, the multi-disciplinary arts organization in Cleveland Heights, will celebrate the creativity of its musical and visual artist members throughout the month of March.

On Friday, March 6, Heights Arts will host the opening of its second Members Show, in which about 40 Heights Arts artist members will exhibit their work.

Most Heights Arts exhibitions are curated by guest curators or its Exhibition Community Team, which comprises community volunteers with connections and expertise in the visual arts community. This team has been responsible for 20 years of the highest quality exhibitions featuring the region’s emerging and well-established artists.

Greg Donley, Heights Arts’ Exhibition Community Team leader, describes how the Members Show is different: “One of the founding goals of Heights Arts was to provide an exhibition venue where artists who live in the Heights could display their art and encounter the work of others. Our members show exemplifies that mission in the most open way—no curators, no jury, just works of art created by our members and presented in our public gallery setting. Come see what your neighbors have been up to!”

On Friday, March 20, self-taught artist member Stephen Calhoun opens his show in the Spotlight gallery, using mixed-process photography and generative art in his most recent work, centering on geometric symmetry.

Red Campion will perform the third Heights Arts gallery concert of the season, on March 14, at 7 p.m. The gallery concert series features musical artist members in free performances, connecting confirmed or new classical music enthusiasts to local ensembles, and making the programs accessible to everyone.

Established in 2009, Red Campion is an ensemble comprising four singers and one pianist, highlighting the glories of the voice and vocal literature. The ensemble's artists are Lara Troyer, soprano, Denise Milner-Howell, mezzo-soprano, Timothy Culver, tenor, Brian Keith Johnson, baritone and Judith Ryder, pianist. “Red Campion has never performed in Cleveland Heights," said Troyer, "but two of our members live in Cleveland Heights, and we are very excited about performing in our own backyard! Clearly the arts are a huge part of life in Cleveland Heights, and we want to be a part of the arts scene and bring live vocal music to our community.”

