Cleveland Heights – University Heights Public Library Board of Trustees meeting highlights 2-17-2020

FEBRUARY 17, 2020

Financial report

Proposed federal budget

Master plan

Recycling team

One Community Reads 2020

Partnerships with schools

Present were President James Roosa, Vice President Dana Fluellen, Patti Carlyle, Gabe Crenshaw, Annette Iwamoto and Vikas Turakhia. Max Gerboc was absent.

Financial report

The board reviewed and accepted the January 2020 financial statement. Total cash balance across the operating accounts, Bauer Fund accounts, and investment accounts was $15,466,383.00. In separate resolutions, the board approved payment of Ohio Library Council annual dues of $11,459.00, $43,991.00 for safety upgrades for all four library buildings, and annual salary increases for the director and fiscal officer.

Proposed federal budget

FY2021 Federal Budget as submitted eliminates funding for the Institute of Museum and Library Services. The library director said this is a bad budget proposal and suggested that library users contact their representatives to urge funding of libraries, museums, and archives. The Institute is the primary source of federal support for the nation’s 123,000 libraries and 35,000 museums, providing grants to replace technology and infrastructure. Many rural and urban communities depend on these grants to continue operations and provide essential community services.

Master plan

Staff have been meeting to tour library buildings and begin crafting a master plan for updates to buildings and the PEACE Playground. The result will be a request for design services that will be issued for public proposals.

Recycling team

Staff members Isabelle Rue and Nia Turner are leading a team of staff who are working on a plan to improve the recycling program for library buildings. The group will conduct a trash audit and then set goals for the new program to divert waste from trash to recycling.

One Community Reads 2020

One Community Reads is a collaboration among the City Club of Cleveland, Playhouse Square, and all nine local public library systems to create a shared reading experience for the Greater Cleveland community. Eric Klinenberg’s Palaces for the People is the focus of discussion and public programming starting in January. In Palaces for the People, Klinenberg suggests that the future of democratic societies rests not simply on shared values, but on shared spaces: libraries, childcare centers, churches, and parks where crucial connections are formed. Klinenberg will speak at the Ohio Theatre on March 9. Heights Libraries has created and is maintaining the website for this initiative. Please visit: www.onecommunityreads.org for more information.

Partnerships with schools

Coventry’s Youth Associate Steve Eigsti and Noble’s Youth Associate Monica Wilson partnered with the Roxboro Middle School Librarian on the monthly Mug Club. This voluntary student book club meets to discuss books and enjoy a mug of a sugary beverage. In January, each student picked their own book to summarize and recommend to the sixth grade group of 25.

Mary Looby began offering a new after-school book club at Noble School for K-2 grades. Participants read a book together, discuss it, and then do some fun activities.

Next meeting will be held at the Coventry Branch Library on Monday, March 16, at 6:30 p.m.

LWV Observer: Elizabeth M. Tracy.