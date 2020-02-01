What’s going on at your library?

Coventry Village Library

1925 Coventry Road, 216-321-3400

Thursday, March 19, 7 p.m.

An Evening with Lisa Koops. Join Koops in a discussion of her book Parenting Musically, which portrays the musicking of eight diverse local families and how they use music in their everyday lives. A book signing will follow the talk.

Lee Road Library

2345 Lee Road, 216-932-3600

Tuesday, March 24, 6 p.m.

Create and Connect: Funny Figure Drawing. School-aged children and their families are invited to try out various art supplies and practice drawing models in silly costumes. Supplies will be provided. Registration begins March 10.

Noble Neighborhood Library

2800 Noble Road, 216-291-5665

Fridays, March 20, April 3, and April 17, 3:30 p.m.

Diversity Through the Arts. The Diversity Center of Northeast Ohio is offering this series for students in grades K–5. Hands-on art projects will focus on inclusion, identity and diversity, and explore of collaboration and creativity. Registration begins March 6.

University Heights Library

13866 Cedar Road, 216-321-4700

Monday, March 2, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland Goes to the Movies. This series features movies set in, filmed in, and about Cleveland. The March 2 screening will be "American Splendor" (2003, 101 mins., R), a biographical comedy-drama film about Harvey Pekar, the author of the American Splendor comic book series.