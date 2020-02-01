We support CH-UH schools and the levy

We wanted to share our thoughts on the CH-UH school district, having lived in the Heights for over 25 years. I [Jeff] grew up in Shaker Heights and Susan traces her Heights’ roots back to the class of ’36 when her grandfather, Eric Knudson, graduated from Heights High.

We could have sent our children to one of the local private schools. We chose public.

Our children have flourished in the CH-UH school district; the opportunities have been boundless. The diversity of the environment has been wonderful in providing our children a window into other cultures, religions and social groups. The educational experiences have been even greater than the social ones.

The dedicated administrators, teachers and staff numerous times left us humbled: from music teachers, with small children of their own, who routinely stay well into the evening to help students prepare and rehearse; to U.S. history teachers that challenge our students to think critically and understand the events that made our country. Let’s not forget biology and environmental science teachers who organize trips into the rainforests of Central America—trips where the students fundraise all the expenses for the trip and teachers pay their own way. If this doesn’t demonstrate the commitment our educators have to our children, we don’t know what does.

You may question how we compare to other schools, public and private, in the area. We challenge you to look at the universities our graduating students attend, examine the number of National Merit Scholars, and study the amount of educational scholarships that are awarded. Our schools do a wonderful job preparing our children to become productive members of society.

Are our schools perfect? No, they have room to improve. With a diverse student body comes a diverse set of challenges. There is always room for improvement. It is our job as residents of this fine community to support our schools and our children.

We support them by volunteering, I can’t tell you the number of adults I see, with no children in the schools, who give their time, energy and knowledge to aid in our students' success. We also support our schools through funding. The method by which the state of Ohio funds education is broken—the Supreme Court of Ohio has said so on numerous occasions. The fact that its broken doesn’t alter the fact that the schools need our help.

Strong schools help a community thrive and prosper. Our continued support of our local public schools is one of the surest ways to ensure we have a strong vibrant community so that my grandchildren can someday brag that their great-great-grandfather graduated from the CH-UH school district.