Two CH residents join United Way board

United Way of Greater Cleveland has named two Cleveland Heights residents to its Board of Directors—Andrew “Randy” Paine, and Vanessa Whiting.

Paine, president of Key Institutional Bank, serves on the board of the KeyBank Foundation. He previously served as chairman of the board of the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, chairman of KeyBank’s corporatewide United Way campaign, on the board of visitors for DePauw University, and on the board of directors for Special Olympics Indiana and Meals on Wheels in Indianapolis.

Whiting, president of A.E.S Management Corp., is an attorney with extensive experience in real estate and small business enterprise law, focused on affordable housing as well as community and economic development. She is chair of the MetroHealth Board of Trustees, and chairs its Legal and Government Relations and Governance committees. She also serves on the boards of the Tri-C Foundation, Fairmount Presbyterian Church, and the Greater Cleveland Partnership. Whiting co-chairs the Karamu House Capital and Sustaining Campaign, and is a Life Member of the NAACP.

“We are thrilled to welcome United Way of Greater Cleveland’s new directors to the board,” said Augie Napoli, United Way of Greater Cleveland’s president and CEO. “United Way is fueled by the volunteerism of accomplished and dedicated community leaders like these.”

For a complete listing of United Way of Greater Cleveland’s Board of Directors, visit www.unitedwaycleveland.org/who-we-are/leadership-in-action/our-board-of-directors/.