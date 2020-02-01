School district comparisons should consider many factors

To the Editor:

Attorney Geoff Johnson's letter [in the January issue of the Heights Observer] about excessive educational costs in Cleveland Heights is neither informative nor convincing. He needs to do his homework. He compared the total [district] budget of [CH-UH] to other cities, [and] fails to consider the many other factors he needs to consider in order to understand why costs are different from one city to another.

To name a few . . . how about per pupil cost? How about population characteristics? How about teacher pay?

There are probably a lot of things that can be improved in every school system, but comparing costs doesn't help get to the answers nor [to] an understanding.