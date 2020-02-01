School board reaches deep into family budget
To the Editor:
Which pocket will the money come from? For a family of two adults and two children, with a house valued at $150,000 and income of $75,000, the school board’s tax increase of $414 will take a big chunk out of their disposable income.
I went to Taxformcalculator.com and to the liberal Economic Policy Institute for some estimates of a family budget in Cleveland Heights:
- Take-home pay after a 10-percent 401(k) contribution and all taxes: $58,560.
- Property tax: $6,114
- Housing: $9,239
- Food: $9,077
- Transportation: $13,047
- Health care: $10,476
- Necessities: $7,389 (including apparel; personal care; household supplies, including furnishings and equipment, household operations, housekeeping supplies, and telephone services; reading materials, and school supplies.)
That leaves $3,218 in disposable income for college savings and quality-of-life expenses, such as entertainment, an occasional restaurant meal, tutors, dance/piano lessons, gifts, charity, and a family vacation.
What should this family give up so that a few dozen CH-UH administrators can take in annual salary and benefits in excess of $150,000?
Robert Shwab
Cleveland Heights