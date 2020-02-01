One Fairmount business to close; another to move

To the Editor:

So long, farewell, auf wiedersehen to you!

After nearly 40 years as a children’s specialty retailer—25 of them in Cleveland Heights—the time has come to say goodbye. Pinwheel Kids, at 3469 Fairmount Blvd., will close at the end of March so I can kick off my retirement.

I feel lucky to have called Cleveland Heights my second home for over two decades. Being on “main street” in this vibrant neighborhood has been so gratifying. The loyalty and enthusiasm of the Cleveland Heights community for its small businesses is exceptional. Few things are more fun than the energy generated when friends run into friends at the store.

Many thanks to everyone who appreciated our merchandise and who delighted in discovering the perfect gift for a little friend.

Happily, a collection of favorite Pinwheel items will available at Jubilee! Gifts in the Heights at its new location in the loft at Eastwood Furniture, at the corner of Fairmount and Taylor.

Please stop in to say goodbye and enjoy bargain shopping until March 28.

It's been a blast.

(Janet Nelson has owned Pinwheel Kids since 2013. Prior to that, she was the manager/buyer for Sunbeam-a Shop for Children, for 33 years.)