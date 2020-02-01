In support of our public schools

To the Editor:

I am a homeowner, mother and teacher living and working in Cleveland Heights.



Living here was a no-brainer for me; [it’s] an inclusive, walkable, artistic community with historic homes, independent businesses and access to all of Cleveland’s cultural assets. When I was lucky enough to land a student-teaching placement at Noble Elementary School in my 20s, I knew this was where I wanted to put down roots.

Over the next decade I taught at both private and public schools before landing my dream job, teaching studio art at Heights High.

The fall after my daughter was born, my husband and I brought her along as we toured the brand-new Heights High. I will never forget walking those hallways as my husband whispered to the baby girl he wore on his chest, “This is going to be your school.”

My family decided to live here for many reasons; but none are as important as my belief in our strong public schools. I walk into my classroom each day with a single goal: to be worthy of the level of education and sense of community that I want my own child to experience. I want her to have access to all the amazing programming that drew me to the Heights; rigorous academics, and music and arts that are unsurpassed.

I will always support my schools and I urge you to do the same for our students and the future of our community.