FutureHeights supports Integrity Realty's Euclid Heights Blvd. project

To the Editor:

The following letter was sent to members of the CH Board of Zoning Appeals on Feb. 19:

Dear Members of the CH Board of Zoning Appeals,

FutureHeights has reviewed the proposed Integrity Realty Group project at 2235 Overlook Road and 2345-61 Euclid Heights Blvd., and offers its support of the developer’s request for variances to Code Sections 1123.08, 1161.11, and 1123.07.

We are pleased that Integrity plans to retain the historic buildings and stone wall on the site. We are also pleased with the developer’s efforts to address and incorporate neighboring property owners’ concerns into the plans. We believe the project respects the scale of the adjacent apartment and carriage house buildings, and that the reductions in parking, paving, and building distances will not prevent this project from benefitting the neighborhood and community.

We are also pleased that Integrity plans to use high-quality materials in construction of the new buildings and that the project will achieve a LEED Silver status. In reviewing the project, FutureHeights’ Planning & Development Committee suggested that Integrity consider installing charging stations for electric vehicles and a bicycle-repair station.

We know that some residents may be concerned about the use of the term “boarding house” to describe this project, which is merely a term in the city’s zoning code to describe properties in which there are more than three unrelated people living together. The density and configuration of the units are in line with current trends for co-housing options; and, moreover, the units could easily be converted to standard apartments in the future should the need arise.

This high-quality project will enable the city to attract new residents by increasing housing options. It will enhance the reputation of the city and appropriately increase density to support economic activity in our business districts.

Sincerely,