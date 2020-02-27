Roxboro Middle School presents 'Annie Jr.'

Musical theater returns to the newly renovated Roxboro Middle School on March 5 and 6, when “Annie Jr.” will have a two-night run, featuring performances by 28 middle school students. An additional 17 students comprise the production’s stage crew.

Andrew Susick, Roxboro Middle School’s new vocal music teacher, is the show’s director. In his 15th year as a music educator, Susick also leads all of Roxboro Middle School’s choirs.

Asked why the community should come out and see this play, Susick responded, “The story of 'Annie' shares an important message about the true nature of family. Annie's cheerful outlook on life and plucky spirit demonstrate how a family is made up of those who you surround yourself with and care for, regardless of where you are born or where you live. Our Roxboro Middle School students, teachers, parents and community have all come together as a family to put on a show that you won't want to miss!"

Actors performing lead roles in the “Annie Jr.” are Emily Barr (Annie), Henry Dyck (Oliver Warbucks), Helena Duffy (Miss Hannigan), Jordan Evans (Grace), Finn Titas (Rooster), Juliet Duffy (Lily), Gabriel Dodson (Drake), and, as the orphans, Laurel Buescher (Pepper), Ruby Tugeau (Duffy), Gwen Kinsella (July), Sophie Petersal (Tessie), Sofia Pehowic (Kate), and Nora Lubbers (Molly).

Performances will take place on Thursday, March 5, and Friday, March 6, at Roxboro Middle School (2400 Roxboro Road). Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and performances will start promptly at 7 p.m. Tickets, $5 per seat, will be sold at the door both nights.

Susick previously assisted in the direction of productions of “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Sound of Music,” and “The Little Mermaid.” Susick is also choir director at St. Luke the Evangelist Antiochian Orthodox Church in Bainbridge, and a member of the University Heights Symphonic Band. He plays the trombrone.