Scams target people by phone, computer, mail and knocks on the door. Becoming informed is the best way to combat scams.

Noble Road Presbyterian Church has invited Danielle Musil, consumer affairs specialist from the Cuyahoga County Department of Consumer Affairs, to present a community forum on “Senior Scams.”

While seniors are identified as one of the most vulnerable groups to be targeted by scammers, the tips presented will be for all ages, and all are invited to attend to forum.

At the event, planned for Saturday, March 14, 11:30 a.m to 1:30 p.m., Musil will describe some of the current scams and identify cues that will help you know when to stop and ask questions, to avoid getting scammed. There will be an opportunity for questions and discussion.

The program will take place at Noble Road Presbyterian Church, 2780 Noble Road, and include a light lunch, followed by Musil’s presentation. Since “Pi Day” (3.14) is March 14, pie will be served for dessert.

Parking for those with limited mobility will be on Kirkwood Road. Other attendees are asked to park in the lot on Navahoe and Noble roads. For more information about the program, call 216-382-0660.