Kirby to deliver State of our Schools address March 4

Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District Superintendent Elizabeth Kirby will deliver the 2020 State of our Schools Address on March 4, at Cleveland Heights High School.

At the event, which will run from 6 to 8 p.m., each CH-UH public school and several clubs will display their accomplishments and strengths in a walk-through showcase. In addition, sections of the high school building will be open for self-guided tours.



"I'm looking forward to sharing the district's accomplishments over the past year, as well as the major new initiatives taking shape," said Kirby. "This event will also be a great chance for our community to meet our wonderful students and staff, and learn all about what makes their neighborhood schools so strong."



Kirby's speech will be broadcast live, at 7 p.m., via the district's YouTube channel.