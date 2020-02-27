HRRC announces March classes

With spring around the corner, Home Repair Resource Center (HRRC) is ramping up its workshop offerings.

Up first is a cabinet-refinishing class on Thursday, March 5. New or renewed cabinets are one of the best ways to spruce up a home, and if you can do it yourself, you’ll save a lot of money. This workshop will lead you through the ins and outs of cabinet refinishing, including the necessary prep work, what types of paint products you should use, and how much sanding will be necessary. Participants will get experience using power sanders and painting cabinets.

On Mondays, March 9 and 16, HRRC will offer a two-part woodworking 101 series. The goal is for each participant to build a stepstool out of two-by-fours. During the process, they will work with tools such as miter saws, routers and nail guns.

On Tuesday, March 31, those looking to create or expand a garden can take a class designed for first-time gardeners. An experienced Ashtabula County gardener will be on hand to lead the discussion and answer questions. He will cover how to establish a garden bed and start seeding, and will also provide some tips on organic gardening.

All three workshops will be held at HRRC, 2520 Noble Road. Fees are $25 for the cabinet-refinishing workshop, $60 for the woodworking series, and $10 for the gardening class. All programs begin at 7 p.m. Cleveland Heights residents receive a 25 percent discount, and income-based discounts are available to residents of all cities.

To learn more about HRRC, visit www.hrrc-ch.org, call 216-381-6100, ext. 22, or e-mail dbrock@hrrc-ch.org.