Census hiring event is Feb. 29

On Saturday, Feb. 29, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Cleveland Heights City Council Member Davida Russell will host a census-worker hiring event for Cleveland Heights residents. It will take place at Central Bible Baptist Church, 2285 Noble Road.

Census takers will be paid up to $22.50 per hour, and Russell said she is hoping an additional 200 Cleveland Heights residents will be hired.

To RSVP to the hiring session, e-mail councilwomanrussell@gmail.com. For more information, call 216-333-3137.

Russell considers participation in the upcoming 2020 U.S. Census “a very important agenda priority.” She launched a census campaign, “Count Me In,” with a special focus on reaching often-undercounted populations in the Noble, North Coventry, and Taylor Road neighborhoods of Cleveland Heights.

Heights Libraries, the League of Women Voters, and FutureHeights are also supporting the initiative to see every adult and child included in the city's population count.

Russell held an earlier census-hiring event on Feb. 8, at Imani Temple Ministries. Based on its success, Russell planned the Feb. 29 event.

The U.S. Census Bureau will send out invitations to participate in the 2020 U.S. Census to every home in mid-March, with the official count starting on April 1. Residents can answer census questions online, by standard mail, by phone, or through an in-person interview.