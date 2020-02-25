Spring show opens at St. Paul's White Gallery

The White Gallery in St. Paul’s Church will open its Spring Show with an artists’ reception on Friday, Feb. 28, 5–7 p.m. The show runs through May 31, and features the work of five Cleveland-area artists.

In her photographs, Andrea Dawson focuses on subjects from nature, and imbues her images with a sense of serenity.

Two painters, while both utilizing brushes and paints, will display very different types of finished work in the exhibition. Sam Roth will show his soft, abstract, acrylic paintings on canvas, while Emmalyn Tringali, employing oil on canvas, will bring to St. Paul’s her new series of vivid landscapes.

Rounding out this group show are two artists who create unique sculptural and decorative objects. Mona Kolesar manipulates acrylic and bent wood to make free-standing sculptures, and wall art. Blown-glass pieces in a range of exquisite colors, created by Shayna Roth Pentecost, will further adorn the gallery.

The nonprofit White Gallery is located inside of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, at the intersection of Coventry Road and Fairmount Boulevard. The gallery is open on weekdays., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For information, call 216-932-5815.