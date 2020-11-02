Ohio Democratic Party chairman to outline 2020 plan on Feb. 13 in CH

On Thursday, Feb. 13, Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper will join the Cleveland Heights Democrats, Shaker Heights Democratic Club, and the Cuyahoga County Democratic Women’s Caucus to lay out a plan to turn Ohio blue, up and down the ballot this November.



“Cuyahoga County is one of the most important counties in the country during presidential elections, and that will be the case this year as well,” Pepper explained. “In addition to Cleveland itself, inner-ring suburbs like Cleveland Heights and Shaker Heights are areas we’re going to lean on heavily this year in our push to mobilize our strong democratic base and flip some of those suburban women who have been repulsed and turned away by the GOP’s extreme behavior.



“The Ohio Democratic Party is fired up for 2020. We aren’t just going to vote for a Democrat to beat Trump—we’re going to elect two new Supreme Court Justices and we’re going to put more Democrats in office at every single level of government. Ohioans are ready.”

Democrats and others who support Democrats in Cleveland Heights, Shaker Heights and surrounding areas are invited to attend, to learn more about the Ohio Democratic Party’s road map for 2020 and find ways to get involved.

At the event, Cleveland Heights Democrats and the Shaker Heights Democratic Club will offer membership opportunities, information about volunteer events, and a chance to meet candidates running for local offices in March’s primary election. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the Cleveland Heights Community Center, 1 Monticello Blvd. For more information, visit clevelandheightsdems.com.