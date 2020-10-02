Flower power

Valentine’s Day is a celebration of love. To quote Joyce, “love loves to love love.” Loving one’s partner, loving one’s grandmother, loving one’s self is a beautiful thing. And [people] can show their overabundant feelings for one another, or themselves, through a simple and economical token—flowers.

Flowers are great and definitely not overrated. They are perfect for any occasion, and more often than not look beautiful in any setting, involve little work (on the consumer’s end, at least), and often support local businesses such as nurseries and gardens.

But beware. Some are particular about the various kinds of flowers. It is essential to know what particular connotations a flower may have to a beloved friend or significant other. For instance, I have met some people who do not like the smell of roses because it reminds them of funerals. Others may have an aversion to lilies because [they remind] them of hospitals.

Stock symbolizes lasting beauty and a happy life. Peonies symbolize bashfulness and compassion. Orchids—thoughtfulness and mature charm. Sweet pea—delicate pleasure and bliss. Irises—eloquence. Myrtle stands for good luck in a marriage. Daffodils signify happiness. Blue salvia means “Thinking of you,” but red salvia means “Forever mine,” so choose wisely on this flower. Edelweiss denotes courage and devotion, though most will probably think of “The Sound of Music.”

Scott Robertson, owner and creative director of Stems Fleur, located in the Heights Rockefeller building on Lee Boulevard, said, “There’s no need to have some hot and heavy romance to enjoy Valentine’s Day!” Over the past 25 years that he has been selling flowers, Robertson said, there has been a marked shift. People used to buy the conventional one dozen rose bouquets for romantic partners, but more recently customers have been willing to pay extra for more-specialized, handcrafted arrangements for all sorts of people in their lives. “We love this!” said Robertson.

Take care of yourself and others. Get flowers for your partner. For yourself. For your Amazon delivery person. Your dog. Your pet rock.

And if you don’t want to water them, you can always buy fake.