Yes on school levy for a strong foundation

To the Editor:

Good schools are the foundation of a good community. When that foundation is threatened, you shore it up. That’s what the March 17 CH-UH school district levy will do.

We’re in the midst of positive change. Voters chose two new CH City Council members. This month, CH council chose two new leaders. In two years, CH residents will elect a mayor for the first time since 1921.

These changes are built on the foundation of a community with wonderful assets: people, businesses, arts, neighborhoods, nature, recreation, location. And schools.

Schools are under attack from the state. Ohio hasn’t fixed school funding in the 23 years since it was declared unconstitutional. Ohio won’t give schools the additional taxes on increased property value. EdChoice has drained us of millions of dollars and will drain even more.

We’re not alone. Every district must go to voters for levies to maintain operating revenue. Even Solon and Beachwood.

As CH-UH voters, we are alone in protecting our schools. You can vote yes to keep our schools intact and the foundation of our community’s success strong—for just $23 a month for every $100,000 in home value.

My children, proud Tiger alums who attended Heights K–12, are long gone from the district. But I’m here to vote yes to funding our schools and our future. Join me.