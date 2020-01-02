UH council narrows search to 5 finalists

University Heights City Council has narrowed the field of candidates for the city’s open council seat to five, out of 26 total applicants. Those candidates are Sandra Berry, Andrew Grau, Matthew Kaliff, Cathy Rezos, and Ray Stineman.

The other 21 applicants were: Fredric Bolotin, Harrison Crumrine, Michael Ditzel, Carl Divita, Teresa Drda, Gregory Fleming, Curt Kassigkeit, Eric Mack, Mandy Marton, Evan Minior, Yoyo Moore, James Outman, Stacey Pellom, Frank Pines, Clay Poynter, Edward Reichek, Woody Ridgway, Daniel Roche, Sheri Sax, Randal Slifer, and Vincent Stokes II.

Mark Wiseman resigned from UH City Council on Jan. 13, after accepting appointment as a magistrate to Cleveland Municipal Court’s Housing Division.

In the immediate wake of Wiseman’s resignation, University Heights City Council announced that it would be accepting letters of interest and resumes through Jan. 24, from residents interested in serving on council.

On Jan. 29, in executive session following the Council Committee of the Whole meeting, UH council members chose the finalists. On Feb. 4 and 5, interviews with the finalists are planned, and on Feb. 12, council anticipates swearing in the new council member at a special meeting of city council.

UH City Charter gives council 30 days after Jan. 13 to fill the vacancy; otherwise, the mayor is responsible for the appointment.

The appointment is for an abbreviated term of approximately two years, until the end of December 2021. The appointee, if interested in continuing to serve on council, will have to run for election on Nov. 2, 2021.