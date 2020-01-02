CH resident thanks UH for its response

To the Editor:

Someone hit a skunk on the street in front of my [Staunton Road] home. I had two days and nights of sleeplessness. I was ill from the stench. It stunk to high heaven and was so strong it woke me up the first night. Headache and nausea weren't the only symptoms. I could taste the skunk all day long and when I was able to sleep at all I dreamt that a skunk was constantly following me around no matter what I did. I made multiple calls to Cleveland Heights City Hall—police, the service department, the mayor, council members, legal department, etc. The only answer I got was okay we know about it, or, we'll get to it when we can. [It was] mostly voicemail messages from me that were not returned. I then called the EPA and tried to find a functioning, real newspaper. No one could or would help.

Then I got smart! I called University Heights! I got a friendly response and quick action! Thank you, thank you University Heights! They never questioned why I called them instead of Cleveland Heights and were quick to pick up the animal. I will remember this always, and anytime I have a problem.

It really is a shame that my taxes are going to a city that cannot be there for [its] citizens, like the time that Dugway Brook smelled like feces. I called city services many times and never once received a return phone call. I finally figured out that the NEORSD would investigate the waterway. They actually came out and ended up fixing the problem.

Thank you again University Heights! You are my heroes.