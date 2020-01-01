What’s going on at your library?

Coventry Village Library

1925 Coventry Road, 216-321-3400

Thursday, Feb. 13, 7 p.m.

Step Out of Time: Yoga for Neck & Shoulders with Laura Santoro. Learn simple yoga moves to relieve pain and stress in your neck and shoulders. This class is appropriate for all abilities and can be done from a chair.

Lee Road Library

2345 Lee Road, 216-932-3600

Sunday, Feb. 9, 2 p.m.

Sherlock Holmes Meets the Bully of Baker Street. Join the world's greatest detective as he uses his remarkable observation and deduction skills to confront his most sensational mystery. Who is the Bully of Baker Street? An intrepid band of actors from Great Lakes Theater will use humor, logic and song to perform this original tale. For children in grades one through six.

Noble Neighborhood Library

2800 Noble Road, 216-291-5665

Wednesday, Feb. 5, 3:30 p.m.

Children's African American Read In. At this special event, volunteers from the community will read children's books featuring African American characters and authors. Join us for an open hour of literacy, socializing and sharing.

University Heights Library

13866 Cedar Road, 216-321-4700

Tuesday, Feb. 18, 7 p.m.

Nailed It! Adult Edition. Inspired by the hit Netflix show "Nailed It!" amateur decorators are invited to try their hand at making beautiful cupcakes and cake pops. Can you recreate a Pinterest-worthy confection before time runs out? Registration begins Feb. 4.