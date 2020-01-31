Swim Cadets are 'Out of this World' for 2020 show

The Cleveland Heights High School Swim Cadets, a 15-member synchronized swim club, will present its annual show March 5–7, 7 p.m., at the Heights High pool. The theme of this year’s show is "Out of this World."

High school synchronized swim teams are a rarity, and this group maintains special significance as the oldest extracurricular club at Heights High, with 81 years in existence.

The young women are responsible for all the creative aspects of the show, including choreography, music, theater lighting and costuming, as well as recruiting "guy cadets" to perform during costume changes. The club fundraises regularly in order to present a high-level, entertaining production, full of athleticism, grace and teamwork. The annual performance is the result of five months of 12- to 15-hour practice weeks.

Julianna Clark, this year's new swim cadet advisor, is an alumna cadet (2011–15) and graduate of John Carroll University.

"As a past swim cadet, my journey has come full circle and I now have the opportunity to pass my experience on to this group of swimmers, as well as remembering my own time as a swim cadet," said Clark. "This year’s group is unique because we have a lot of fresh talent. We have been working hard since the end of October and, as we get closer to the show in March, the swimmers are looking great and having fun. I’m looking forward to the rest of the season and the performance this talented group is going to give."

Emma Hubbard, a senior and club member since her freshman year, said, "Swim cadets gave me a sense of responsibility and leadership that I couldn’t have gained elsewhere. As president of the club, I try to keep everything organized and running smoothly, and I try to create a welcoming and loving environment for all the girls on the team."

Along with Hubbard, club members are senior Nives Lablanca (AFS exchange student from Italy); juniors Anna Turner, Sophia Forniti, Arden Lindberg and Zoe Burns; sophomores Ella Herr, Lily Fawcett-Dubow, Estelle Covault, Sophia Marotta and Serenity Parker; and freshmen Ruby Blackman, Rachel O'Keefe, Clarissa Gorjanc and Callie Williams.

Tickets ($10 for adults; $7 for students) are available from Swim Cadets in advance, and at the door. About 50 tickets per night will be available for purchase at the box office, which will open at 6:15 p.m. each night. Show tickets sell out quickly; visit the club's Facebook or Instagram accounts for more information.

Heights High is at 13263 Cedar Road. The pool’s entrance is on the west side of the building.