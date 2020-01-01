Roxboro students 'Walk for Water'

After reading A Long Walk to Water in their English classes, sixth-graders at Roxboro Middle School organized their own Dec. 20 walkathon, and raised more than $2,000 for the Water for South Sudan Project.

Krissy Dietrich Gallagher

Krissy Dietrich Gallagher is a longtime resident of Cleveland Heights, a graduate of the Heights schools and a former Coventry School teacher. She is a freelance journalist under contract with the CHUH Communications Department, and is proud to raise her two sons in this community.