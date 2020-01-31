RoxArts hosts 'leap day' benefit

Celebrate leap year at a "FUN"draising event for the RoxArts in Tiger Nation Fund on Saturday, Feb. 29, at the B-Side Lounge, 2785 Euclid Heights Blvd. in Coventry Village. This "extra night" in 2020 is an opportunity to enjoy fabulous food, drinks, dancing, live music, fashion and fun, all while benefiting arts and science enrichment in Cleveland Heights-University Heights public schools. Attendees are invited to show their Tiger Nation pride by dressing in black-and-gold attire.

RoxArts invites the entire CH-UH community to take a "leap forward" in 2020 by advancing the inclusivity of arts and science enrichment for all CH-UH schools, grades K-8.

General admission tickets are $35, and CH-UH teachers get in for just $25. VIP tickets are also available. Ticket holders receive admission to three events: Benefit party with hearty appetizers, beer and wine until 9 p.m., Silent Disco ($10 value), and the Carlos Jones reggae concert ($15 value).

Tickets are available online at www.roxarts.org. Free babysitting (limited availability) by Heights students may be reserved by e-mailing emgisel@aol.com.

RoxArts expanded its mission several years ago to supplement arts and science enrichment education in all of the CH-UH public elementary and middle schools. In doing so, it responded to the community’s desire for a more-unified, inclusive approach to providing access to the funds that were raised. (To learn more, watch a video on the RoxArts Facebook page.)

“The enrichment experiences RoxArts provides inspires children to be thinkers and allows them to explore concepts, reflect and solve problems critically,” said Rosemary Pierce, president of RoxArts governing board. “When children are given the space, time and resources to dabble in arts and sciences, they grow as learners.”

In 2017, the board established the Tiger Nation Fund with the Heights Schools Foundation (HSF), led by Executive Director Julianna Johnston Senturia, a Heights alum. HSF, the district's internal nonprofit partner, was asked to implement a process to equitably distribute programming funds across the district.

Anna Costanzo, music teacher at Boulevard Elementary School, praised the program: “Because of its support, we are able to fund a 10-week ballroom dancing program. It is amazing to see the transformation from girls and boys to ladies and gentlemen! Our hearts are filled with happiness and hope for the future.”

All proceeds from the event will be distributed equally among CH-UH elementary and middle schools.

For more information about the Feb. 29 event, "like" the Facebook event here. Anyone interested in joining the RoxArts benefit committee is invited to e-mail roxarts4schools@gmail.com.