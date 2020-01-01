Ohio HB 305 co-sponsor to speak on proposed revisions to school funding

State Rep. John Patterson, co-author of bipartisan legislation to remake Ohio’s school funding system, will speak at a Feb. 10 forum at Cleveland Heights High School, “School Funding in Ohio: The Possibilities and Challenges of Creating a Solution.”

The 7 p.m. event is free and open to the public.

Rep. Patterson (Democrat – Jefferson) and Rep. Bob Cupp (Republican – Lima) led a three-year process to develop state policy that complies with the 1997 DeRolph decision, which declared Ohio’s funding system unconstitutional.

Their bill, HB 305, which seeks to create a new school funding system, is currently making its way through the legislature. The Cupp-Patterson legislation includes direct funding of vouchers and other non-public school expenses.

At the event, Patterson seeks to help the public understand the imperative, process, and unfinished business surrounding this legislative opportunity.

Co-sponsors of the event include the Heights Coalition for Public Education, League of Women Voters of Greater Cleveland, Reaching Heights, CH-UH PTA Council, the Cleveland Heights Teachers Union, and other civic groups.

Cleveland Heights High School is located at 13263 Cedar Road. Child care is available during the event; e-mail coalition@chuh.netto make arrangements.